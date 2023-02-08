Booker T says the Royal Rumble was the last time in a wrestling ring

Booker T has revealed on his latest episode of the Hall of Fame Podcast that it looks like his outing at the Royal Rumble was the last one in a wrestling ring.

The two-time WWE Hall of Famer entered at #21 as a surprise entry and even managed a spinaroonie before being tossed over the top rope by Gunther.

“I’m gonna tell you right now, I think that’s the last time people are going to see me in the ring altogether,” Booker told his audience. “In Reality of Wrestling, I’m going to work with my students, but as far as putting my boots on again, that was the last time.”

Booker said it was a great exit for him and it couldn’t have gone any better.

“But putting the old boots up, it’s kind of hard. I think that’s it, I really do. I think that was the last time putting on the boots and getting back in the ring from that level,” he said. “I think that’s the last time I really want to do it too at that level. I don’t think it can get better than that, seriously. But I want to thank all the fans for that moment.”