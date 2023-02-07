WOW outperforming Impact Wrestling, Update on Kota Ibushi

– Women of Wrestling on January 22nd in syndication via CBS Media Ventures, was watched by 326,000 viewers on average, including about 71,000 aged 18 to 49, for a 0.05 P18-49 rating. In comparison Impact Wrestling on average is watched by 95,000 viewers each week.

– Former New Japan star Kota Ibushi has officially revealed he will be opening a wrestling school. It will be ¥800k for six months which includes room, meals and tuition, based in Japan.

In a recent interview he says he plans to talk to AEW President Tony Khan about joining his friends in the company once his wrestling school is up and running.

