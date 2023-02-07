Update on Jerry Lawler (updated), Flair talks about his worst match

– Dutch Mantell has provided an update on Jerry Lawler…

UPDATE ON JERRY LAWLER: It has been confirmed that Jerry LAWLER suffered a stroke last night in Ft. Myers, Florida. He was rushed to a local hospital where he underwent a medical procedure. His latest condition is actually good and he is expected to recover. Good news. pic.twitter.com/D3MHMBMmb8 — . (@DirtyDMantell) February 7, 2023

LATEST UPDATE ON LAWLER: LAWLER experienced paralysis on his right side immediately following the stroke. Latest news has reported that he has regained partial use of his arm. His speech is still affected but that takes a bit more time. But he’s improving. @WSI_YouTube — . (@DirtyDMantell) February 7, 2023

– Ric Flair recently talked about a wide range of topics on his To Be The Man podcast.

During it, he was asked to name the worst match of his career. While he couldn’t do that, he did recall having bad matches in the Kansas City area.

“Oh gosh, I had a lot of bad ones. I had a lot of stinkers. I think it was one it was, it would have been somewhere in the Kansas City territory wrestling against someone that hadn’t wrestled an hour, and that list is too long to point out anybody.

“I mean, I can’t even say they were passable. I’ll tell you the truth, I’ve had some stinkers, trust me. And I don’t want to point anybody out but I am just trying to think. I can’t name one person, but trust me, I’ve had some stinkers.”