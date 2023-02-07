“Superstar” Billy Graham Hospitalized

The last time there was a health update on “Superstar” Billy Graham, his wife noted that he was being moved out of the hospital and into a nursing facility. Unfortunately, things are now worse and he is back in the hospital. A GoFundMe fundraiser has been set up to deal with the mounting medical costs. It also provided an update, noting that Graham has lost 45 pounds in the last three weeks.

The fundraiser has so far received $1,580 of a $20,000 goal. The update reads:

Friends, Wayne (Billy) has had a very rough run lately. He coded, but God decided that it was not his time to go, and brought him back to us! He is going on over three weeks in the Mayo hospital ICU, checked into a rehab center, and is now back at the Mayo. He is dealing with a myriad of very serious health issues: a major infection in his ears and skull that may take six months of intravenous IVs, congestive heart failure, diabetes, hearing loss as a result of the infection, and the list goes on. He is facing a long period of rehab, and his insurance will only pay a portion of this. He is facing at least two months in a skilled nursing facility, once he is stabilized and released from the Mayo hospital. Wayne has lost 45 pounds in the last three weeks.

Wayne’s wife Valerie is doing the best she can to work full time, while also doing all she can for her husband. They are facing mounting long term medical related bills. Any amount would be greatly appreciated.