New NXT match for tonight

Sol Ruca vs. Zoey Stark has been announced for tonight’s post-Vengeance Day edition of WWE NXT.

Last week’s show saw Ruca and Stark have words backstage as Ruca defended Indi Hartwell against Stark’s comments. Stark then defeated Hartwell in singles action. After the match, Stark attacked Hartwell again until Ruca made the save. Now WWE says Ruca is looking to get retribution in what will be a “memorable affair” of “incredible in-ring action” between the two.

Below is the updated announced line-up for tonight’s NXT episode:

* Fallout from Vengeance Day, Road to Stand & Deliver begins

* Lyra Valkyria vs. Valentina Feroz

* Sol Ruca vs. Zoey Stark

* Bayley hosts special edition of “Ding Dong, Hello!” with Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne