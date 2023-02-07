Jerry “The King” Lawler in hospital, situation described as serious

PWInsider.com is reporting that Jerry “The King” Lawler was rushed to a hospital yesterday after suffering a “medical episode” while he was in his condo in Florida.

The site, which did not divulge more information over what happened, described the issue as serious and he was taken to the hospital after he fell ill after going out to lunch with friends.

There have been unconfirmed reports over what happened but at this point it’s best not to speculate.

Lawler suffered a massive heart attack in September 2012 while doing commentary on Raw and WWE ringside doctor Michael Sampson is credited for saving his life.