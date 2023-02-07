2/2/23 Impact Wrestling Viewership

– Wrestlenomics has a report on the television numbers for last week’s edition of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV. Last week’s show drew 95,000 viewers. The audience was slightly up from the previous week’s show, which drew 93,000 viewers.

The show drew a 0.01 rating (11,000 viewers) in the P18-49 key demo. The number decreased from the 0.02 rating for last week’s episode.

Meanwhile, NJPW on AXS TV that aired after Impact averaged 58,000 viewers and about 7,000 viewers in the key demo, coming to about an 0.01 rating.

