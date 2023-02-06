Taya Valkyrie said to be a free agent

Taya Valkyrie told Fightful Select that she is eligible to work anywhere she wants because she is still a free agent. She likes to be able to do that and not be locked down to a full-time deal with one promotion following her WWE NXT departure. She stated 2023 might be the year she looks for a more permanent home.

Taya said MLW’s Court Bauer reached out to her to bring her into the company, and she has enjoyed working there. She looks forward to working with Billie Starz.

Taya said that adapting to different companies and their television presentations isn’t hard for her, but she is open to coaching and producing.