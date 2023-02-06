Spoiler notes for Raw tonight

Brock Lesnar is set for tonight’s WWE RAW in Orlando, along with WWE Hall of Famers Edge and Beth Phoenix.

There’s no word yet on what Lesnar, Edge and Phoenix will be doing, but PWInsider has confirmed that they are all in town and booked for the show. Lesnar is expected to continue his feud with Bobby Lashley, likely setting up an appearance at WWE Elimination Chamber. Edge and Phoenix are also booked for upcoming TV tapings leading up to Elimination Chamber, where they are expected to face Rhea Ripley and Finn Balor.

Dexter Lumis is scheduled to unveil a new drawing on tonight’s WWE RAW, according to Fightful Select. There’s no word yet on what storyline direction Lumis is booked for, but he’s accompanied Johnny Gargano to the ring in recent weeks.

In more news for tonight’s RAW, word is that there will be an angle where a wrestler appears on crutches. This is likely to be WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Dakota Kai, based on last week’s RAW, but that has not been confirmed.