Sonya Deville Injured at WWE House Show

WWE held a Supershow live event on Sunday, which appears to have seen an injury to Sonya Deville. Wrestling Bodyslam reports that the show took place in Pensacola, Florida on Sunday and that the Smackdown Women’s Championship match between Charlotte Flair, Liv Morgan and Deville was stopped due to an apparent injury. A member of the medical team came to ringside and Deville walked out at the end of the match.

Sonya actually hurt? Head security guy ran to the back and returned with med crew member. #WWEPensacola pic.twitter.com/5ffUEAkX3U — Ryan Michael Moberly (@Mobes333) February 6, 2023