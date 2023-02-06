Maximum Male Models now on Raw

Maximum Male Models are officially on the WWE RAW roster.

Last week’s RAW episode featured a backstage segment with Maxxine Dupri, ma.çé (Mace) and mån.sôör (Mansoor), where Dupri looked like she was interested in recruiting Otis of Alpha Academy.

In an update, all three members of the Maximum Male Models stable have been added to the official RAW roster on the WWE website.

Furthermore, a new report from Fightful Select notes that an angle is scheduled for tonight’s RAW to solidify Maximum Male Models moving to the red brand. There’s no word yet on if Otis will be involved, or what they have planned for the group on RAW.

The Maximum Male Models stable began in April 2022 on SmackDown, and was led by LA Knight, then known as Max Dupri. The faction was said to be a pet project of WWE Chairman Vince McMahon while he was still leading up creative. Maxxine was later introduced as Max’s sister, but Knight left the group and went on his own when WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H took over creative.

Before last week’s RAW, the faction was last seen on the January 20 SmackDown episode, where they came up short against Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde of Legado del Fantasma. Mansoor, Mace and Dupri didn’t receive much TV time after Knight left the group, but they continued to work non-televised live events.