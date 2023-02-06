Former WCW Wrestler Charlie Norris Passes Away

Feb 6, 2023 - by James Walsh

Charlie Norris, a Native American wrestler WCW featured somewhat heavily seemingly as an answer to WWE’s Tatanka, has passed away.

Norris came in to WCW in the early 1990’s and enjoyed some success before before leaving the company abruptly. After his departure, Norris stated his objections towards WCW exploiting his Native American history.

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Anna Jay

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal