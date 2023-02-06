Former WCW Wrestler Charlie Norris Passes Away
Charlie Norris, a Native American wrestler WCW featured somewhat heavily seemingly as an answer to WWE’s Tatanka, has passed away.
Norris came in to WCW in the early 1990’s and enjoyed some success before before leaving the company abruptly. After his departure, Norris stated his objections towards WCW exploiting his Native American history.
Our condolences go out to the family of Charlie “ThunderBlood” Norris.
Charlie was very instrumental in helping MAW get off the ground in 2018 with our first Grand Slam at the Minneapolis American Indian Center. He will be forever missed by all of us pic.twitter.com/ME4bUSn68q
— Midwest All-Star Wrestling (@MW_AllStar) February 6, 2023