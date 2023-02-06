Brock Lesnar confirmed for Raw

WWE has officially announced Brock Lesnar for tonight’s RAW. He is expected to continue his feud with Bobby Lashley, possibly for an appearance at WrestleMania.

Here is the updated Raw lineup for tonight-

* Brock Lesnar will appear

* Elias vs. Montez Ford and Damian Priest vs. Angelo Dawkins for the final two spots in the Men’s Elimination Chamber for the WWE United States Title. They will join champion Austin Theory, Seth Rollins, Bronson Reed, and Johnny Gargano

* Piper Niven vs. Carmella vs. Mia Yim vs. Candice LeRae to determine the final spot in the Women’s Elimination Chamber for the WrestleMania 39 match against RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair. The winner will join Asuka, Raquel Rodriguez, Natalya, Nikki Cross, and Liv Morgan

* Becky Lynch vs. Bayley in a Steel Cage match