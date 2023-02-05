Notes on The Bloodline and Bray Wyatt

– On next week’s episode of Smackdown, The Usos are set to defend the Smackdown Tag Team Championships against Braun Strowman and Ricochet. Jey Uso walked out on The Bloodline at the Royal Rumble which leaves things up in the air. While speaking on the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer discussed the situation.

He said “Braun Strowman and Ricochet have to wrestle The Usos next week. So, that’s a weird one, so maybe they can’t keep Jey out. Maybe Solo, can they do that? I guess they sort of established that on RAW, the Adam Pearce thing. I know Jimmy and Solo did a dark match against Gallows and Anderson last night, so they are giving them experience as a team, or at least one match as a team, perhaps that is where they will go.”

– Bray Wyatt took to social media to reveal that he broke a finger during his match