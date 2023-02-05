Notes on Mickie James, the Neidhart sisters, and Davey Boy Smith Jr.

– Mickie James and Bully Ray got physical with each other in the ring on this week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. Bully Ray came out to the ring to rant about his loss to Josh Alexander, and James came out to interrupt him after he did the same to her celebration last week. Bully called Mickie “The Tramp” as a play on the champ and James slapped Ray, which led to Ray slamming her before going for a piledriver. Tommy Dreamer came out to make the save:James will be a tag team

– WWE Superstar Natalya and Jenni shared their goals for the new year in a new vlog:

– Davey Boy Smith Jr. is bringing new generation of the British Bulldogs to MLW.

A legacy continues. The Underground opens its doors Tuesdays at 10pm starting Feb 7. Watch on @ReelzChannel. #MLWUnderground pic.twitter.com/gg6u2fqTKu — MLW Underground on REELZ (@MLW) February 5, 2023

Smith is teaming with his cousins, Dynamite Kid’s nephews, Thomas Billington and Mark Billington.

Tuesday 10/9c on Reelz Tv