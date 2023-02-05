Matt Cardona on why he trademarked old WWE ring name

Matt Cardona discussed a wide range of topics while being interviewed by MuscleManMalcolm.

During it, he weighed in on his wife, Chelsea Green, returning to WWE this past Saturday by working the 30-Woman Royal Rumble match.

“She (Chelsea Green) was in the Royal Rumble? I missed it, I missed it… Maybe that’s when I went to go take a piss. Nah, I’m kidding. I’m super proud of Chelsea Green, super happy for her to go back to WWE. She needs to go back. I mean, she didn’t even have a cup of coffee there. She had the Keurig pot, didn’t even press ‘brew’, you know what I’m saying? She didn’t have a taste. She has to go now and she’s a superstar and now the whole world’s gonna know.”

Cardona also discussed why he filed a trademark on the WWE ring name ‘Zack Ryder’ on January 14.

“Always ready. I’m a businessman. This isn’t ‘show friends’, it’s show business, as the great Scott Hall once said.”