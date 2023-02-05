Keiji Muto says he considered The Rock as final opponent

Keiji Muto, also known as The Great Muta, has a short list of who he would pick to be his final opponent, and each option is tremendous.

The Japanese legend recently spoke with ABEMA TIMES where he named Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Kazuchika Okada, or Hiroshi Tanahashi as potential picks, later joking that The Rock would cost too much money. Check out highlights from Muto’s interview below.

On Okada and Tanahashi:

That’s part of it, and I also felt his (Shinsuke Nakamura’s) love for Keiji Muto from the beginning. So when I thought about who would be a good opponent (for my retirement match), I thought about calling Okada (Kazuchika), Tanahashi (Hiroshi), or even someone from NOAH, or even a foreign wrestler.

On The Rock:

To be frank, it seems that the fans of The Rock were also excited, but it seems that the company asked about it. But it’s impossible because of the enormous cost. Billions of dollars (laughs).