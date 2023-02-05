Jon Moxley is returning to Bloodsport.

Josh Barnett announced that the former AEW World Champion will be at Bloodsport 9, which will be presented by Game Changer Wrestling and held on March 30 as part of The Collective.

What would a Bloodsport show be with out one of its staples?

A man of controlled chaos.

A man without fear of any challenger.

A man born to fight.

Jon Moxley is back at Josh Barnett's: Bloodsport 9

Watch it live on @FiteTV pic.twitter.com/GCBVZCKm8Q

— (@JoshLBarnett) February 5, 2023