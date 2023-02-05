Jon Moxley is returning to Bloodsport

Feb 5, 2023 - by Steve Gerweck

Jon Moxley is returning to Bloodsport.

Josh Barnett announced that the former AEW World Champion will be at Bloodsport 9, which will be presented by Game Changer Wrestling and held on March 30 as part of The Collective.

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Anna Jay

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal