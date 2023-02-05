Adam Cole on struggles to return to the ring

While speaking to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, Adam Cole went into details about his struggles from suffering a concussion…

“The crazy thing was that after even a month, it was like that’s when real serious side effects started happening. Everything I said in my return in-ring promo that I did all of that was true, and more. There was a lot of stuff that was happening very late into the healing process, or what I thought was late, like a month-and-a-half, two months. I was genuinely very nervous, and really afraid that I might be told I’m not allowed to wrestle again. I did have a genuine fear of, I don’t know if I’m gonna be able to do this. I’m 33 years old, and I’m not even close to wanting to be done with wrestling yet. It was scary.”

“I thought everything was going to be okay. I had taken a few weeks off, getting ready for Forbidden Door. I had passed every single test I had to take. I thought, ‘Oh, I’m good to go.’ At the Forbidden Door matchup, the strangest thing about it is that I remember feeling really good. I had taken a bump where I felt a little bit weird, but it wasn’t anybody’s fault. It was a normal bump. I remember thinking, ‘Oh, okay. That felt a little strange’ and about 30 seconds go by, and then it’s like I have no recollection or memory of what I’m supposed to do, what happened in the match. The memory stuff is the really scary part to me when you’re in the middle of a ring and there are thousands of people around you, and I have no idea what I’m supposed to be doing. That was really scary, I knew pretty early on after my memory started going that something was wrong. It felt like this domino effect. First, it was the shoulder, then it was the head, then it was okay, ‘Let’s rest three or four weeks,’ and then it was the head again. It was definitely the scariest part of my career, I think, in the 15 years, I’ve been doing this.”

“I talk to him every day. He’s doing good. He’s doing really well. He’s in a situation now where he’s working so hard to make sure that he gets healthy as soon as he possibly can, but at the same time making sure that he doesn’t rush back. Kyle was really banged up and it got to a point where he kind of couldn’t take it anymore. I’m so glad that he got fixed and got healthy and is recovering day by day, every day.

Early on in the process, I think he was so discouraged because there was so little that he was able to do, but now as time goes on and he’s starting to be able to do more and more in therapy and rehab, you see the excitement and wheels turning of him already thinking about how he can’t wait to get back. He’s in good spirits and he has a lot of people around him that love him a lot.”

(quote source: Jeremy Lambert)