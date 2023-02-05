2/5/23 WWE house show results from Pensacola, FL

– WWE Raw Women’s Title: Bianca Belair (c) vs Bayley ends in a No Contest as Io Sky interferes. Becky Lynch comes to the ring, and we have a tag team match.

– Bianca Belair / Becky Lynch defeated Io Sky / Bayley

– Solo Sikoa / Jimmy Uso defeated Ricochet / Braun Strowman

– Candice LaRae d Piper Niven

– Sheamus / The Brawling Brutes defeated Gunther / The Imperium

– Lights Out / Street Fight: Bray Wyatt d LA Knight : NOTE : Wyatt comes to the ring wearing an Uncle Howdy mask.

– WWE Smackdown Women’s Title : Charlotte Flair (c) vs Liv Morgan / Sonya Deville : NOTE : The match was stopped as Sonya DeVille was injured. A med crew member in attendance was dispatched to ringside and led her out of the arena.

– Cody Rhodes d Seth Rollins with the Cross-Rhodes.

