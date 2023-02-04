WWE NXT television rights in the U.S. expiring in September 2023

The NXT television rights in the United States will expire in September of this year and are not part of the broader, more expensive package for Raw and Smackdown which will expire in late 2024.

NXT has been airing on USA Network since September 2019 and went from Wednesday head-to-head with AEW to Tuesday where it has no wrestling competition.

“USA is thrilled with it. NBCU is thrilled with it,” WWE CEO Nick Khan said yesterday while talking to investors. “Keep in mind, as much of its own brand as NXT is, it’s still our farm team. It’s our feeder system to get folks called up to the main roster. So the expectation there is not the expectation that we and others have for Raw and SmackDown, but certainly the expectation, but the outside world is the same as our world inside, which is growth, which is, I think, what you’re seeing.”

Khan said that the partnership between WWE and NBCU involving all shows is excellent, saying that if they have a premium live event on a Saturday and NBC has Sunday Night Football the next day, they get a lot of promotion out of those two to Raw on Monday, which promotes a lot to NXT on Tuesday, which all of those promote to Smackdown on Friday on Fox.

WWE CFO Frank Riddick also said that there are several international content licensing agreements which are up for renewal, most notable the MENA one in March.