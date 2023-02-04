WWE makes money off the Pitch Black match, Moxley on why he’s so consistently active in the ring

– While speaking on the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed that WWE made $1 million on their Mountain Dew Pitch Black Match.

He said:

“Well, you know the thing is that Mountain Dew one, that was a million-dollar deal. That’s significant money if you can get deals like that. It was a really crappy match though and they kept it short. I guess Pepsi has to decide whether it’s worth it to spend a million dollars to sponsor a crappy match, maybe it is. I don’t know, on a pay-per-view that was seen by two million people.”

– Jon Moxley appeared recently on The Justin Kinner Show and explained why he doesn’t take a break from AEW or his appearances at independent shows (per Fightful). Moxley explained that the energy and adrenaline he gets from his work in the ring keeps him going and he’d rather not step back from something he finds so personally fulfilling. You can find a highlight from Moxley and listen to the full episode below.

On why he’s so consistently active in the ring:

“If I were smart, I would try to get the most amount of money for the least amount of work possible, but believe it or not, in professional wrestling, I used to do it on purpose and for free, and still do because I enjoy it. It’s recreation for me as much as anything else. What else are you going to do with your time? It’s the coolest job in the world. Some people like to go golfing, I like to step into a cage and attack people with weapons and stab people with sharp things. There is really no other level of adrenaline you can reach at a certain point when you’ve been doing this as long as I have. I need it for my soul to get out there and get loose and get a good sweat on. Get a little blood coming from my eyebrow, it’s relaxing to me. I enjoy pro wrestling.”