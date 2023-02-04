NXT Vengeance Day 2023 live tonight on Peacock and WWE Network

Live tonight from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, WWE presents NXT Vengeance Day 2023 on Peacock and WWE Network. The full card is as follows:

Bron Breakker vs Grayson Waller in a steel cage match for the NXT title

Roxanne Perez vs Gigi Dolin vs Jacy Jayne in a triple threat match for the NXT Women’s title

Wes Lee vs Dijak for the NXT North American title

The New Day vs Gallus vs Pretty Deadly vs Chase University in a fatal four-way tag team match for the NXT Tag Team titles

Katana Chance and Kayden Carter vs Fallon Henley and Kiana James for the NXT Women’s Tag Team titles

Apollo Crews vs Carmelo Hayes in a two-out-of-three falls match.

The show will start at 8PM ET with the Kickoff show starting at 7:30PM. The Kickoff show will air on Peacock, WWE Network, and all of WWE’s social media channels.