Ivy Nile announced for Booker T’s Reality of Wrestling

NXT and Booker T’s Reality of Wrestling have worked out an agreement to work together in the future. NXT’s Ivy Nile will be in action Saturday, February 11th in Texas City.

Reality of Wrestling is taking the roster to the NEXT Level! We are proud to announce that we’ll be working with NXT to bring our fans incredible match ups they can’t see anywhere else

Don’t miss the chance to see NXT’s @ivynile_wwe in action on Sat, Feb 11th in Texas City. pic.twitter.com/5vGqGCd5wa

— Reality of Wrestling (@TheOfficialROW) February 4, 2023