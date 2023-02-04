Ivy Nile announced for Booker T’s Reality of Wrestling

Feb 4, 2023 - by Steve Gerweck

NXT and Booker T’s Reality of Wrestling have worked out an agreement to work together in the future. NXT’s Ivy Nile will be in action Saturday, February 11th in Texas City.

