Hulk Hogan says Kurt Angle’s wrong about health

Via TMZ:

Hulk Hogan has a message for his fans … “Don’t believe everything you hear!”

Days after WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle provided a bleak health assessment of Hulk’s current condition, saying he was in such rough shape he had no feeling in his legs and couldn’t walk without a cane, TMZ Sports obtained a video which appears to show differently.

The clip, shot by Hulk’s longtime friend and agent, Darren Prince, was shot Thursday night and shows 69-year-old Hogan very much walking without a cane, doing his best Ric Flair strut.

“Hulk Hogan here, the greatest of all time, a little stiff, a little sore, but woooooo!” before executing a walk that’d make Ric proud!

Of course, Angle, on the latest episode of his podcast, said he spoke with Hogan last month during the taping of WWE’s 30th Anniversary show and the WWE legend told him he “had the nerves cut from his lower body” during back surgery and “can’t feel his lower body.”

Kurt, who’s known Hulk for decades, went on to say … “I thought [Hogan] was using the cane because he had pain in his back. He doesn’t have any pain. He has nothing at all. He can’t feel anything.”

FWIW, Angle also talked about how great Hulk is … so there doesn’t appear to be any beef between the men — just a bit of misunderstanding.

Of course, Hulk has battled severe injuries, especially to his back (he’s had at least 10 back surgeries) as a result of decades of professional wrestling.

Bottom line, it appears reports of Hulk’s demise have been greatly exaggerated, brother!