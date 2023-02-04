Henley & James capture NXT women’s tag team championships

Feb 4, 2023 - by Marc Middleton

Fallon Henley and Kiana James are your new WWE NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions.

Tonight’s NXT Vengeance Day Premium Live Event saw Henley and James defeat Katana Chance and Kayden Carter to capture the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles. This is the first title win for James and Henley. Chance and Carter began their first reign on the August 2, 2022 edition of NXT by winning a Fatal 4 Way Elimination Match to capture the vacant titles. They held the straps for a record 186 recognized days.

