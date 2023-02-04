Gallus win the NXT tag team championships

Gallus are your new WWE NXT Tag Team Champions.

Tonight’s NXT Vengeance Day Premium Live Event saw Mark Coffey and Wolfgang capture the NXT Tag Team Titles by winning a Fatal 4 Way over Pretty Deadly’s Kit Wilson and Elton Prince, Chase University’s Andre Chase and Duke Hudson, plus the former champions, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods of The New Day. Gallus hit the double team finisher on Woods, then Coffey covered for the pin to win the match.

This is the first title run for Gallus. The New Day began their first run with the straps at NXT Deadline on December 10, by defeating Pretty Deadly. They held the straps for 56 recognized days.

Below are several shots from tonight’s title change at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC:

They want to win THIS BAD 😱#VengeanceDay pic.twitter.com/ljcmfnHbiC — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) February 5, 2023