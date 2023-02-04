Cody Rhodes wants Tom Brady to come to WrestleMania 39

WWE Superstar and No. 1 title contender Cody Rhodes appeared on WWE’s The Bump today and delivered a message to newly retired NFL player Tom Brady. Cody noted that Tom Brady is his favorite football player and wants him to come to WrestleMania 39 in April.

Cody Rhodes stated, “Upon arriving here this morning, I was very shocked to see that [Brady retiring], not shocked as well. Time comes for us all. Tom Brady needs to maybe find his way to WrestleMania, maybe find his way anywhere WWE, just Tom, live it up now. There might be a future here.”

Cody is currently the No. 1 contender to Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. They are slated to face each other at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles.