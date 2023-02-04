Bret Hart starring in new film “Stalker,” first trailer released

Bret “The Hitman” Hart will be starring in a new horror thriller entitled, Stalker.

A press release was issued to Wrestling Headlines announcing that the two-time WWE Hall of Famer will play a role in the upcoming project alongside Rose Hepburn and BAFTA Winner Stuart Brennan. The film is directed by Steve Johnson.

Below you can find a synopsis for Stalker, as well as the first trailer.

A broken down freight elevator precariously hangs dangerously high, trapping a young woman inside with her stalker.

Starring Sophie Skelton (Outlander) and BAFTA winning actor Stuart Brennan. Rose Hepburn, a young horror actress, returns to her empty hotel. Forced to use the old freight elevator, it jolts to a halt on the twelfth floor, leaving her trapped with an unusual stranger.