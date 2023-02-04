Aliyah says she’s been cleared to return since October

Aliyah has been off of WWE TV since September, and she recently addressed her status in a series of now-deleted tweets. The Smackdown star was last seen when she and Raquel Rodriguez lost the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships to Damage CTRL on the September 12th episode of Raw, and was off TV after reportedly suffering an injury.

Aliyah had previously been reported to be cleared, and Sportskeeda reports that she posted a couple of tweets (now-deleted) which confirmed that fact.

Aliyah wrote that she has “Been cleared since October 27th, 2022″ and when asked about returning to the ring, said, ‘Ain’t my call.”