WWE, NWA, and others pay tribute to Lanny Poffo

The wrestling world paid tribute to Lanny Poffo after his death was announced yesterday afternoon.

“WWE is saddened to learn that Lanny Poffo, best known to sports-entertainment fans as The Genius, passed away at 68 years of age,” read a post on WWE.COM. “The son of Angelo Poffo and younger brother of WWE Hall of Famer “Macho Man” Randy Savage, Lanny Poffo had a style all his own. Arriving in WWE in 1985 alongside his brother, “Leaping” Lanny Poffo was one of the first high-flyers in WWE. While he achieved some success as a fan favorite reading his own poetry and throwing Frisbees to the crowd, he reached new heights as The Genius while managing Mr. Perfect. WWE extends its condolences to Poffo’s family, friends and fans.”

The NWA, where Poffo spent several years wrestling earlier in his career, tweeted, “The National Wrestling Alliance is saddened to hear about the passing of Lanny Poffo. Our thoughts are with his friends, family and fans.”

AEW wrote, “AEW joins the wrestling world in mourning the passing of Lanny Poffo. Our thoughts are with his family, his friends and his fans.”

The Cauliflower Alley Club added, “We are deeply saddened to hear that Leaping Lanny Poffo has passed away at age 68. We send our sincerest condolences to his family, friends and fans throughout the world over as the Man known as The Genius and the poet laureate of the WWE rests in peace. Thanks for the memories.”

Several wrestlers from Poffo’s era, including The Iron Sheik, Virgil, Paul Orndorff, and many others also tweeted their thoughts about the passing of their friend.