WrestleMania update on Ronda Rousey, Cena vs. Theory

Ronda Rousey is reportedly scheduled for a tag team match at WrestleMania 39. A new report from the Wrestling Observer reports that current plans call for Rousey and Shayna Baszler to challenge WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and IYO SKY at WrestleMania.

WWE United States Champion Austin Theory vs. John Cena is also confirmed to be planned for WrestleMania, but it remains to be seen if the title is on the line. Theory is scheduled to defend the title in the Men’s Elimination Chamber on February 18 in Montreal. The Men’s Chamber line-up has Theory, Johnny Gargano, Bronson Reed, Seth Rollins, Montez Ford or Elias, and Angelo Dawkins or Damian Priest.