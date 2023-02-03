Updated card for Impact No Surrender

A new #1 contender to Impact Wrestling World Champion Josh Alexander will be determined at No Surrender. Impact will hold four qualifying matches over the next few weeks, with the winners advancing to a #1 Contenders Fatal 4 Way at No Surrender. Next week’s show will feature Dirty Dango vs. Brian Myers and PCO vs. Mahabali Shera, while Rhino vs. Steve Maclin and Heath vs. Eddie Edwards will take place at a later date.

Alexander is set to defend his title against Rich Swann at No Surrender, so the winner of the Fatal 4 Way will challenge Swann or Alexander at an upcoming event.

The 2023 Impact No Surrender event will air live on Impact Plus on Friday, February 24, from Sam’s Town in Las Vegas, Nevada. Below is the updated card:

Impact World Title Match

Rich Swann vs. Josh Alexander (c)

Impact Knockouts World Title Match

Masha Slamovich vs. Mickie James (c)

#1 Contenders Fatal 4 Way

Dirty Dango or Brian Myers vs. PCO or Mahabali Shera vs. Rhino or Steve Maclin vs. Heath or Eddie Edwards

Winner earns a future shot at the Impact World Title.