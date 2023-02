Ricochet and Braun Strowman defeated Imperium in the finals of the contenders tournament on tonight’s Smackdown. WWE then confirmed that The Usos will defend the Smackdown Tag Team Championships against Strowman & Ricochet on next week’s show.

Next week’s Smackdown will also have a Fatal 4 Way with Karrion Kross, Rey Mysterio, Santos Escobar & Madcap Moss. The winner will earn a future title shot against GUNTHER for the WWE Intercontinental Championship.