Maria Kanellis undergoing thyroid surgery

AEW’s Maria Kanellis will be undergoing surgery to remove half of her thyroid.

Kanellis announced the plan to go under the knife in a post on social media, saying that she’s been having symptoms for the past two and a half years.

“Heart racing, trouble with weight loss, skin changes, exhaustion, mood changes, sore throat, anxiety, period changes, raspy voice, trouble swallowing, brain fog, calcium deficiency, amongst others,” Kanellis wrote.

“But, with having 2 kids, the Pandemic, and multiple times being fired I just didn’t have the time to really focus on it,” she continued.

Kanellis said that doctors advised her that if she doesn’t take care of it now, the abnormal cells she has could turn cancerous and a possibility of causing afib, a heart condition.

She thanked AEW, Tony Khan, and her family for the support she received.

“Recovery is supposed to be about two weeks for the incision and about a year for the hormones to balance. I can work after two weeks with no restrictions. I will keep you all posted,” she concluded.