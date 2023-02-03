LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE SMACKDOWN

– The post-Royal Rumble edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX opens up with a look back at how Sami Zayn turned on Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble. Kayla Braxton is now outside of the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina, waiting on The Bloodline. A SUV pulls up and out comes The Bloodline – Reigns, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Jimmy Uso, Solo Sikoa, and Paul Heyman. Braxton asks Reigns about the status of Jey Uso but Reigns and the others just keep walking. Heyman stops at Braxton and says that was such a cold-blooded question from such a warm-hearted lady, but at this time they cannot confirm or deny the status of Jey in The Bloodline. Heyman thanks Braxton for wearing their colors tonight, red and black. He then follows the others into the arena.

– We’re now live from inside the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville as the pyro goes off and Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Wade Barrett, no sign of Pat McAfee yet. They say Roman Reigns will give a State of The Bloodline Address tonight.

#1 Contenders Tag Team Tournament Finals: Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser vs. Braun Strowman and Ricochet

We go right to the ring for the tournament finals to determine new #1 contenders to Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos for a future shot at the SmackDown Tag Team Titles on next week’s show. Ricochet and Braun Strowman are out first. We see Ricochet’s Royal Rumble collision with Logan Paul. The music hits and out next comes Imperium – Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci with WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER, as Samantha Irvin does the introductions.

The bell rings and Strowman locks up with Vinci, but Strowman shoves him away and then poses with a growl. Kaiser tags in but Vinci comes from behind to grab his leg. Strowman fights them both off, then they retreat to the floor to regroup with GUNTHER.

Ricochet tags in and Kaiser comes back in at the 6 count. Ricochet with a dropkick but Kaiser works him over and drops him with a right hand. Ricochet with a jawbreaker. Vinci distracts Ricochet from the apron, allowing Kaiser to level him and turn it around. Strowman runs over Vinci at ringside, then backs GUNTHER away.

Strowman and GUNTHER have words at ringside now but GUNTHER is backing away. Vinci tries to attack from behind but Strowman turns around to cut him off. Strowman scoops Vinci but Kaiser leaps off the top turnbuckle to take him down on the floor. GUNTHER barks orders at ringside as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Imperium is in control. Kaiser tags back in and works Strowman over, focusing on his knee. Vinci tags right back in and keeps Strowman down. Vinci grounds Strowman, preventing a tag. Strowman with a big back-drop and a tag to Ricochet. Ricochet flies off the top with a crossbody and a big kick to Vinci. Ricochet with a running crossbody in the corner, then a kick from the apron.

Ricochet with a flying forearm off the top, then a standing Shooting Star Press for 2 as GUNTHER looks on worried. Vinci fights off Ricochet’s shoulders and pulls him by his beard, then into the ring post shoulder-first. Kaiser tags in and Ricochet avoids the double team in the corner. Ricochet levels Kaiser with a springboard back elbow. Strowman comes in and Vinci is sent out, back into the announce table. Ricochet runs and Strowman launches him out of the ring to take their opponents down on the floor. Ricochet gets up and argues with GUNTHER. Ricochet shoves GUNTHER, and he strikes back.

The referee ejects The Ring General to a pop but he is not happy. Strowman yells at GUNTHER as he backs up the ramp to the back. Ricochet kicks Vinci back into the announce table from the apron, but Kaiser levels him with a clothesline for a close 2 count as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Ricochet unloads on Kaiser to put him down in the corner to a pop. Vinci tags in for the double team. They then double dropkick Strowman off the apron and Vinci covers Ricochet for a close 2 count. Vinci shows some frustration now.

Vinci and Kaiser go for the Imperium Bomb but Ricochet fights them off. Vinci is sent to the floor. Ricochet counters Kaiser. Vinci comes back and they double team Ricochet in their corner. Vinci catches Ricochet in mid-air for a Brainbuster for 2 as Strowman pulls Vinci out of the ring to break the pin. Strowman returns to the apron to rile the crowd up now. Kaiser and Strowman are in now. Strowman runs over Kaiser a few times, then launches him across the ring. Vinci attacks but Strowman drops him with ease. Kaiser stuns Strowman but Braun comes right back with a big clothesline.

Strowman calls for the Monster Bomb to Kaiser and he nails it in the middle of the ring . Strowman goes to the corner so Ricochet can climb to his shoulders. Ricochet leaps off Braun’s shoulders with a big senton to Kaiser for the pin to win.

Winners and New #1 Contenders: Braun Strowman and Ricochet

– After the match, the music hits as Strowman and Ricochet celebrate. We go to replays. The announcers confirm Strowman and Ricochet vs. Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos with just the SmackDown Tag Team Titles up for grabs on next week’s show.

– Cole sends us to a video package on the Women’s Royal Rumble, with a focus on winner Rhea Ripley and her dominance. We also see the RAW segment where Ripley challenged SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair to a match at WrestleMania 39.

– Kayla Braxton is backstage with Charlotte Flair now. Kayla asks about WrestleMania 39 and Flair says the match with Rhea Ripley will be epic, but tonight her focus is on Sonya Deville. Flair goes on about how you can’t ignore someone as persistent as Deville, but tonight we’re in Charlotte, NC, and… Deville interrupts and knocks the local fans. She promises to win the title and go on to defend against Ripley at WrestleMania 39 because Hollywood needs a star. Flair tells Deville to save her trash talking for the ring.

– Back from a break and we see stills from the Royal Rumble.

– We see how Rey Mysterio and WWE NXT Tag Team Champions The New Day were with NASCAR’s Clint Bowyer at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Thursday night. Dominik Mysterio, Finn Balor and Damian Priest interrupted, and they had words. This led to a father vs. son race around the track, which Rey won by a half car length. Dominik yelled at his dad after the race and threw a helmet at him, saying he cheated and the result would’ve been different is Rhea Ripley was there. The two sides get into it but race officials have to pull them apart.

SmackDown Women’s Title Match Sonya Deville vs. Charlotte Flair

We go back to the ring for tonight’s title match as challenger Sonya Deville makes her way out. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair as the pyro goes off. Flair marches to the ring and poses as fans cheer. Irvin does formal ring introductions. The bell rings and they size each other up as fans “Woooo!” in the crowd. They lock up and Flair nails a takedown, then a shoulder tackle and some trash talking.

Flair dodges a lock-up and takes Deville down from behind for a quick 1 count. Flair works on the arm now. They tangle and Flair gets sent to the apron, but she kicks Deville with a big boot to the face. Flair goes to the top for a crossbody but Deville kicks out at 2.

Deville sends Flair face-first into the top turnbuckle but Flair sends her to the pron when she charges in. Flair rocks Deville and grabs the arm but Deville slams her head-first back into the mat. Deville stands tall on the apron as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Deville has dominated trough the break. Flair with a roll-up for 2 but Deville drops her again for a pin attempt of her own. Deville shows some frustration on the mat. Fans rally as Flair fights up. They tangle in the corner and into the turnbuckles. Deville takes the knee out but misses the follow-up. Flair decks Deville with a forearm, then a clothesline. Flair with several big chops in the middle of the ring now. Flair with a back suplex and a kip-up for a big pop. Flair with big kick and more offense but she can’t put Deville away.

More back and forth now. Deville fights Flair off but Flair tosses her to the apron. Deville dodges a big boot, hanging Flair up on the top rope with her leg. Deville takes advantage, yanks Flair onto the top rope, then nails a pump kick for a close 2 count. Deville shows some frustration now. Deville charges but Flair rocks her in the corner with a backbreaker. Deville dodges a big boot. Deville kicks Flair down to one knee. Deville goes to the middle rope and nails a flying knee for another close 2 count.

Deville calls for the Figure Four but Flair cradles her for a 2 count. Flair charges but Deville sends her face-first into the turnbuckle. Deville charges but Flair meets her with a clothesline for 2. Flair drags Deville to the corner and goes to the top for the moonsault. Deville gets her feet up, then rolls Flair up using the ropes for leverage but she kicks out at 2.

Deville tries for the Figure Four again but Flair kicks her away. Thy tangle again and Flair applies the Figure Four in the middle of the ring as fans pop. Flair bridges into the Figure Eight and Deville taps out for the finish.

Winner: Charlotte Flair

– After the match, Flair stands tall as the music hits. We go to replays. Flair continues her celebration in front of the hometown crowd.

– Cole sends us to a video package on Cody Rhodes’ Royal Rumble win.

– The Bloodline is backstage now, and the mood is tense. Roman Reigns asks Jimmy Uso about where Jey Uso is. Jimmy doesn’t know. Reigns asks if he’s talked to Jey, Jimmy says he never heard from his brother. Reigns asks if the others think this is disrespectful like he does. Reigns says not only does Jey walk out but he doesn’t care enough to communicate. He says it’s one thing to walk out but to not hear from Jey for an entire week? Reigns asks Jimmy if they have a title match next week, and says it doesn’t make any sense for Jey to walk out on his obligations. Reigns asks Jimmy again – have you talked to your brother? No. Jimmy says Jey will be there, Reigns needs to chill out. Reigns says Jey may be there for Jimmy, but what about all of us, what about the entire Bloodline? Reigns asks Solo Sikoa if he’s talked to his brother. Solo just stares head. Jimmy says if he hasn’t talked to Jey, no one has. Reigns says he doesn’t think everyone understands the urgency that is needed here. Reigns asks Wise Man if this is not WrestleMania Season? Yes it is, my Tribal Chief. Reigns looks at Jimmy, who is on the couch next to him, and says he won’t find Jey on the couch. Reigns wants to know where Jey is, so find him now.

The Brawling Brutes vs. The Viking Raiders

We go back to the ring for tag team action as The Brawling Brutes are out first – Ridge Holland and Butch. They hit the ring and pose as Cole sends us to Black History Month video package on NXT Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes The Viking Raiders – Erik and Ivar with Valhalla. We see how Erik and Ivar recently attacked Sheamus and Drew McIntyre. The bell rings and Butch locks up with Ivar but Ivar takes it to the corner. Butch fights out of the corner but Ivar unloads with body shots back into the corner.

Ivar launches Butch head-first into the middle turnbuckle. Erik tags in to take over on Butch but he runs into boots. Butch ties Erik up and starts bending his fingers. Holland tags in and splashes Erik in the corner, then nails a flying shoulder tackle. Erik clubs Ridge with a big right hand. Holland blocks a shot and delivers a long vertical suplex in the middle of the ring.

Holland knocks Erik to the apron as Butch runs in and knocks Ivar to the floor off the apron. Butch and Holland deliver stereo 10 Beats of The Bodhrán to Erik. Butch unloads to beat Erik down on the apron, then kicks him to the floor. Butch launches himself over the top rope to the floor but Erik moves and he lands hard. Valhalla gets in Butch’s face now as the referee warns her. Erik takes advantage of the distraction and sends Butch head-first into the barrier, then levels him with a stiff shot at ringside. Erik growls at the camera while Butch is down at his feet on the floor. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Butch fights Erik from the apron. Holland tags in and launches Erik with a big T-Bone suplex, and another. Holland with a third big suplex. Holland gets riled up in the corner and charges but Erik kicks him. Ivar tags in and kicks Holland, then goes for a piledriver. Holland blocks it and nails an Alabama Slam in the middle of the ring. Ivar kicks out at 2.

Ivar rams Holland back into the corner and delivers stiff back elbows to the head. Butch tags in and nails an enziguri to Ivar from the apron. Butch drops Ivar in the corner. Holland comes in but he also eats an enziguri but comes right back with a lariat to turn Butch inside out. Erik with a big knee strike for 2. Ivar tags back in and Erik hands Butch to him for the middle rope powerbomb.

Holland pulls Erik to the floor but Erik rams him into the barrier. Butch fights Ivar up top and brings him to the mat with a big hurricanrana as Valhalla looks on. Ivar kicks out at 2. Butch goes back to the top for a moonsault but Ivar blocks it, catching Butch on his shoulders for a powerslam but Butch transitions into a Sleeper on his back.

Ivar backs into the corner so Erik can tag in, and he knocks Butch off Ivar’s back. Ivar goes to the floor and levels Holland at ringside with a big spin kick in front of the announcers. The Vikings both are in now as they stare down at Valhalla, then drive Butch into the mat with Ragnarok for the pin to win.

Winners: The Viking Raiders

– After the match, The Viking Raiders stand tall as the music hits. We go to replays as Valhalla enters the ring to join Erik and Ivar. The Vikings are on the stage now heading to the back when Drew McIntyre’s music hits and out he comes with Sheamus. Sheamus and McIntyre unload on Erik and Ivar on the entrance-way, sending them into the set and lighting. They send The Vikings to the back, then come back out and pose to a pop.

– Cole sends us to a video package of highlights from the Mountain Dew Pitch Black match at the Royal Rumble, which saw Bray Wyatt defeat LA Knight. Wyatt is backstage sitting in his rocking chair now. Uncle Howdy appears next to him, but he’s standing up and we can’t see his face. Howdy places his hand on Wyatt’s shoulder, and Wyatt looks up at Howdy. Howdy suddenly leans over and looks at the camera as we abruptly cut back to the ring.

Women’s Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match: Shayna Baszler vs. Shotzi vs. Zelina Vega vs. Natalya

We go back to the ring for tonight’s qualifier for the Women’s Elimination Chamber Match to determine the WrestleMania 39 opponent for RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair. Out first comes Shotzi in her tank. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and we see more stills from the Royal Rumble. We go back to the ring and Natalya, Zelina Vega and Shayna Baszler are out. The bell rings and Natalya attacks Baszler. Shotzi sends Vega to the floor. Natalya knocks Shotzi way and goes back to stomping on Baszler. Baszler rolls Natalya for 2.