AEW Rampage Results 2/3/02: Trio’s Title Match

AEW Rampage Results 2/3/22

Nutter Center – Dayton, OH

The show opens with all six men in the ring for the World Trios Title Match. Don Callis is on commentary with Jim Ross, Excalibur, and Tony Schiavone.

-AEW World Trios Championship: The Elite (c) (Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks vs. Matt Hardy, Isaiah Kassidy, and “All Ego” Ethan Page

The Bucks have their way with Kassidy in the early going until Matt Hadry and Kenny Omega tag in. Omega blocked the twist of fate but missed a v trigger in the corner. Omega gets tossed outside and is about to get hit with a top rope moonsault from Hardy until Page gets to Omega first with a flying shoulder block off the apron.

Page steals the glory from Hardy, tags in, and body slams Omega. After being worked over in the corner, Omega jumps over Page, charging in and making the tag to Nick Jackson. Page runs into a double enziguri from the Bucks, and Omega follows up with a hurricanrana. Matt Hardy gets a double dropkick for his troubles, and Kassidy gets caught coming in off a springboard attempt.

Matt Hardy attempts a twist of strength on Matt Jackson, but Jackson reverses it into a northern lights suplex. Jackson goes for another one, but Page cuts him off, yells at Hardy, and gets suplexed by Jackson for his trouble. Hardy comes back with a side effect for a near fall. Page demands to be tagged in, and Hardy obliges. Page hits made with a backbreaker.

Hardy tags back in, but Pages demands to get back in the ring. Page leveled Jackon with a pump kick and hits Omega with a cheap shot on the apron. Hardy is back in, and Nick Jackson beaks up a pin attempt. Hardy goes for a leg drop off the second rope but Page tags in, goes for Hardy’s leg drop, and jumps right into Matt Jackson’s super kick,

Omega gets the tag, wipes out Page with a cross body from the top rope, and follows up with a fireman roll through and second rope moonsault. Omega gets caught in the wrong corner and gets hit with three splashes. Omega and Hardy knock each other down with a double clothesline. Omega comes back with a snapdragon on Page.

Page and Hardy break up a BTE-Trigger, which gives Kassidy the opening to hit Nick Jackson with a Canadian Destroyer. Non-stop action continues as Matt Jackson levels Kassidy with a superkick, Page drills Jackson with a power slam, and Omega catches Page with a V-Trigger to the back of the head. Kassidy misses a charge in the corner, and Nick Jackson hits a running knee and bulldog.

Hardy followed up with a twist of fate, but Matt Jackson broke up the pin. Omega hits Page with a V-Trigger off an Ego’s Edge attempt. Kassidy hits Nick Jackson with a nasty-looking cutter for a close near fall. Omega hits Kassidy from behind with a V-Trigger, delivers a One Winged Angel, and finally, a BTE Trigger for the pin.

Winners #AndStill AEW Trios Champions: The Elite

-Ricky Starks backstage promo says he doesn’t care how high the deck is stacked against him because he will do whatever it takes to get his hands on Chris Jericho.

-Brian Pillman Jr. vs. Swerve Strickland w/ Mogul Affiliates (Parker Boudreaux & Trench)

The story here is Swerve is targeting all second-generation wrestlers in AEW. Swerve out wrestles Pillman early on until he gets a reversal and walks on Swerve’s back during a duck down. Pillman scored with a drop kick and followed up with a flying drop kick through the ropes. Boudreaux and Trench check on Swerve as Pillman backs off.

Back in the ring, Pillman maintains control for a few minutes until Swerve grabs Pillman’s left knee pad and wrenches on, causing Pillman to collapse. Pillman is in trouble as Swerve methodically works over the knee. Pillman chops away at Swerve and catches him with a super kick and clothesline for a two-count.

Swerve escaped a fireman’s carry and kicked the inside of Pillman’s knee. Pillman can’t put any weight on the knee, and Swerve hits a surprise kick to the back of the head for a close nearfall. Pillman is perched up top but hangs Swerve out to dry. Trench distracts Pillman, allowing Boudreaux to sweep the leg. Swerve hits Pillman with a DVD on the apron and follows up with the double stomp off the top for the 1-2-3.

Winner: Swerve Strickland

Mogul Affiliates attack Pillman after the bell. Boudreaux turned Pillman inside out with a big clothesline. Swerve was about to level Pillman with a chain wrapped around his fist until Dustin Rhodes cleared the ring with a turnbuckle in hand.

-House of Black video package talking about Eddie Kingston and how their goal is to prove that every human is corruptible.

-Toni Storm and Saraya vs. The Renegade Twins

Storm and Robyn Renegade start things off. Robyn chops away at Storm until she’s met with a Thez Press. Storm throws Robyn into her corner and distracts the referee as Saraya drills Robyn with three hard knee strikes. Storm sends Robyn crashing to the floor with a running hip attack. Saraya throws Robyn into the steel stairs, and Storm follows up by sending her into the barricade.

Saraya tags in, drops Robyn with two clotheslines, and delivers a running knee into the corner. Saraya throws Robyn out of the corner and hits a running knee right under the chin. Saraya goes for the cover, and Robyn surprisingly kicked out. Storm tags in and hits a snap suplex for a two-count. Robyn fights back and hits an enziguri, which allows her to tag Charlette.

Charlette cleans house and postures, allowing Storm to knock her down, hip attack in the corner, and finally, Storm Zero for the pin.

Winners: Toni Storm and Saraya

Storm and Saraya attack Robyn and Charlette after the bell, spraying a green L on the twins.

-Adam Cole video package where Cole says there is nothing he loves more than professional wrestling and promises that when he returns to the ring, fans will get the best damn pro wrestler on the planet.

-Mark Henrey introduces a video package hyping our main event. Daniels says he’s not intimidated by reputation and is not a stepping stone for anyone. RUSH says Daniels has never faced anyone like him and that when you mess with the bull, you get the horns.

-RUSH w/ Preston Vance & Jose the Assistant vs. “The Fallen Angel” Christopher Daniels

We have a battle of two former ROH World Champions.

Some nice chain wrestling to start until Daniels hit a neck breaker and followed up with a clubbing shot to the back of the head for a two-count. Daniels sent Rush to the floor and hit a tope as the show went to a picture-in-picture break. RUSH controlled the action during the break by beating up Daniels outside of the ring. RUSH choked Daniels with some green cables at ringside and fans himself with the money MJF gave him on Wednesday to take out Bryan Danielson.

We’re back from the commercial break, and RUSH kicks Daniels to the floor, and Preston slaps Daniels with a handful of MJF’s money. Vance misses a pump kick and nails Jose. Daniels throws Jose in the ring, RUSH wants him out of the ring immediately, and Daniels rolls him off the distraction for a nearfall. Daniels drops RUSH with a couple of clotheslines and hits a blue thunder bomb for two. RUSH comes back with several chops and kicks but gets caught with a DVD for a two-count, and Daniels locks in the koji clutch right away. Vance puts RUSH’s leg on the rope for the break.

Daniels goes the BME, but RUSH gets the knees up. RUSH sends Daniels into the corner hard with a belly-to-belly suplex and delivers the Bull’s Horns in the corner for the win.

Winner: RUSH