Sponsorship revenue for WrestleMania 39 already 43% higher than all of WrestleMania 38

WWE Senior VP and Head of Global Sales and Partnerships Craig Stimmel told The Hollywood Reporter that sponsorship revenue for WrestleMania 39 at SoFi Stadium is already 43% higher than it was for the whole of WrestleMania 38.

Quoting a source, THR says that sponsorship revenue currently stands at between $14 million to $15 million, which will be a new record for the event.

“We’re tracking exactly where we want to be going into the events,” Stimmel told THR. “We’ve also got a diverse set of sponsorships coming in…we’ve got snacks, we have beverages, among others. So it’s a really nice diverse portfolio of brands that are joining in a myriad of ways.”

Stimmel also said that the WrestleMania post-show press conference will have a sponsor as well while also name dropping their new sponsor, Cinnamon Toast Crunch, as having a “surprise” at WrestleMania.

“I don’t want to give away too much, but it’ll be around a match, and the sponsorship of that match, and what they’ll be able to bring to that match,” he says. “So we’re going to do things that fit inside of our storyline as well.”

Pepsi, Take Two, and Mars/Snickers are also part of the sponsorships so far for WrestleMania 39.