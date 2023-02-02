Shawn Michaels on expected Vengeance Day attendance

A near-capacity crowd is expected for Saturday’s WWE NXT Vengeance Day Premium Live Event.

WWE Hall of Famer & Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels hosted a media call today to promote Vengeance Day, and he revealed that they are expecting around 5,000 fans at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC on Saturday, which is close to capacity for this show.

The Spectrum Center has a maximum capacity of around 20,000 for pro wrestling, but NXT uses a smaller setup. It was reported this week by @WrestleTix that WWE had 4,889 tickets distributed as of Wednesday, with 879 available seats. The setup/capacity as of Wednesday was for 5,768 seats.

Michaels said everything is going well from a live event perspective. It was noted that people in NXT are anxious and a little nervous as this is their first time leaving the WWE Performance Center for TV in a long time, and this is a new crew taking NXT on the road post-pandemic, but everyone is looking forward to putting on a fantastic show, and ready to have a blast.