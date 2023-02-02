Samoa Joe regains the TNT championship

ROH TV champion Samoa Joe became a two-time TNT champion yesterday on Dynamite after he beat Darby Allin in the main event of the show.

The no holds barred match finish saw Joe hit the Muscle Buster from the top turnbuckle, with Darby Allin landing on the exposed wood panels of the ring.

The celebration for Joe was short-lived though as Wardlow made his return and attacked Joe. Last time Wardlow was in the ring, Joe beat him and then cut off his ponytail. That prompted the arrival of Darby Allin who came in to save the day and later beat Joe for the title.

Allin’s latest run with the TNT title lasted just 28 days. Joe held the title for 46 days prior to losing it on the January 4 episode of Dynamite.