Possible WrestleMania triple threat for Gunther

Feb 2, 2023 - by Marc Middleton

WWE is reportedly considering a Triple Threat for the WWE Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 39 with Gunther defending against Sheamus & Drew McIntyre. Wrestlevotes filed the following report today-

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Jessica McKay

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal