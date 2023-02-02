Possible WrestleMania triple threat for Gunther

WWE is reportedly considering a Triple Threat for the WWE Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 39 with Gunther defending against Sheamus & Drew McIntyre. Wrestlevotes filed the following report today-

I’m told while not decided 100%, there are plans to feature an Intercontinental Championship 3 way match at WrestleMania: Gunther v Sheamus v Drew McIntyre. There are a number of supporters within creative that not only want the match, but they want it towards the top. TBD.

— WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) February 2, 2023