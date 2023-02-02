Mandy Rose opens FanTime page for free for a month

Former NXT Women’s champion Mandy Rose has opened up her FanTime page for free for a week, allowing new fans who never subscribed to her page to enjoy her content for a month for free.

The offer, at https://www.fantime.com/fitmandyinfo, expires in six days. Current subscribers also have the option to subscribe for $10 for one month, a discount from the usual $30 a month price.

Rose was fired from WWE because of the content she was posting on her FanTime page. It was a bitter sweet decision though as Rose became a millionaire in a few weeks, with FanTime announcing that in the month of December, the former champ sold enough subscriptions on her site to reach over $1 million.