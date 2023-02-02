Kenny “Sodbuster” Jay Benkowski passes away

Very sad news for fans of the old American Wrestling Association. Kenny “Sodbuster” Jay Benkowski passed on this morning. Kenny was 85.

Born in March 1937 in Minnesota, Jay lettered in shot put and football in High School. After time in the United States military, he was trained by Verne Gagne and Bob Hawkins and began making appearances as an enhancement talent on the AWA’s weekly TV tapings and live events. His role was to take the newcomers and make sure they looked dominant on TV to give them a strong initial push into the territory, especially if they were earmarked to work with Verne Gagne on top. Known as “The Sodbuster”, that nickname came from his own landscaping business.