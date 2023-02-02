Brock Lesnar gets some heat at the Royal Rumble

Brock Lesnar reportedly picked up some backstage heat for a spot in this year’s WWE Royal Rumble Match.

Lesnar entered the Men’s Royal Rumble Match at #12 and lasted just under 2.5 minutes before being tossed out by Bobby Lashley as the 8th elimination. During those two minutes, Lesnar picked up three eliminations of his own – Chad Gable, Santos Escobar, Angelo Dawkins. After the elimination, Lesnar snapped and destroyed some of the ringside area, lifting the steel stairs and man-handling a referee. Now a new report from Fightful Select notes that some of the aftermath was not planned, and actually caught a few people by surprise.

It was noted that a few people in the ring and at ringside were not prepared for the stairs spot, and didn’t know it was coming. The spot where Lesnar threw the top of the announce table into the ring was also unplanned.

A WWE source said, “We knew a freak out was planned, and it’s Brock, so expect anything and everything.”

However, the unplanned situation that got Lesnar the heat was when he sent referee Eddie Orengo over the barrier. Word is that initially it looked like Orengo may have suffered a foot injury, but there’s been no update on Orengo’s status since then. He had to sell the attack to the back, and because of that he reportedly missed an integral spot towards the end of the match.

It’s interesting to note that one WWE source remarked, “Heat is a relative term for Brock Lesnar. He’s not going to get in trouble. He’s certainly not going to be fired like Cryme Tyme was. It’s a new regime, new rules, and I’m not sure anyone involved was mad or not, but some people backstage were.”