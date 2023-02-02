AEW Dynamite rating/viewership for this week

Wednesday’s live edition of AEW Dynamite drew 901,000 viewers on TBS, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is down 10.16% from the last week’s episode, which drew 1.003 million viewers for the Jay Briscoe Celebration of Life edition.

This week’s Dynamite drew a 0.31 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is down 3.12% from last week’s 0.32 rating. This week’s 0.31 key demographic rating represents 404,000 viewers who watched the show from that 18-49 demo. This is down 3.11% from last week’s 417,000 18-49 viewers that the 0.32 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

Dynamite ranked #2 on the Cable Top 150 this week with the 0.31 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is up from last week’s #3 ranking.

Dynamite ranked #29 in viewership for the night on cable this week. This is even with last week’s #29 ranking.

Wednesday’s Dynamite drew the second-lowest total audience of the year so far, and the second-lowest key demo rating of the year so far, tied with the January 18 show. The viewership and key demo rating were both below the 2022 average. Additional sports coverage on Wednesday night included two NBA games on ESPN, two College Basketball games on ESPN2, two College Basketball games on Big Ten Network, three College Basketball games on FS1, one NHL game on TNT, one Liga MX Soccer game on TUDN, and one Liga MX Soccer game on ESPN Deportes. Wednesday’s Dynamite viewership was down 10.16% from last week, while the 18-49 key demo rating was down 3.12% from last week.

This week’s Dynamite viewership was down 5.55% from the same week in 2022. The key demo rating was down 11.42% from the previous year. The 2022 episode was the post-Beach Break show.

The NBA game between the Celtics and the Nets on ESPN at 7:43pm topped the night in the 18-49 demographic on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.34 rating, also drawing 1.036 million viewers. The Five on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.226 million viewers, also drawing a 0.13 key demo rating for the #17 spot on the Cable Top 150.

The Price Is Right on CBS topped the night on broadcast TV in viewership with an average of 5.304 million viewers. The Price Is Right also topped the night on broadcast TV in the 18-49 key demo with a 0.63 rating.

Wednesday’s live edition of AEW Dynamite aired from the Nutter Center in Dayton, Ohio, and featured several happenings advertised ahead of time – Jon Moxley vs. Adam Page III, Bryan Danielson vs. the debuting Timothy Thatcher, ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion Brian Cage vs. Konosuke Takeshita, AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill defending against Red Velvet to go 50-0, a match with AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed, plus Darby Allin defending the AEW TNT Title against ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe in a No Holds Barred match, which was the main event, and won by Joe.