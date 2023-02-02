AEW considering streaming service

AEW is reportedly considering their own streaming service.

AEW President Tony Khan has indicated before that the company may one day launch their own streaming service, but Kim Bhasin of Bloomberg recently profiled Khan and it was noted that AEW is looking to get into streaming, likely through a deal with their network partner, Warner Bros. Discovery.

Bloomberg wrote, “In March, Khan acquired the small but respected pro wrestling company Ring of Honor from Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. for an undisclosed sum, adding a new crop of wrestlers, some intellectual property and an extensive video library. AEW is also considering starting a streaming service, likely through a deal with its broadcast partner, Warner Bros. Discovery Inc., according to a person familiar with management’s thinking, who asked not to be named. Last year, AEW broke $100 million in annual revenue for the first time, the person says.”