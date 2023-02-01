Updated lineup for NXT Vengeance Day

Chase University is headed to WWE NXT Vengeance Day.

Last night’s Vengeance Day go-home edition of NXT was headlined by The New Day Tag Team Invitational. The Triple Threat saw Duke Hudson and Andre Chase defeat The Dyad (Rip Fowler, Jagger Reid) plus the team of Edris Enofe and Malik Blade. Chase U will now join Gallus (Wolfgang, Mark Coffey), Pretty Deadly (Kit Wilson, Elton Prince) and NXT Tag Team Champions The New Day (Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods) in the title match at Vengeance Day to make it a Fatal 4 Way.

The 2023 NXT Vengeance Day Premium Live Event is scheduled this Saturday, February 4 from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. Below is the updated card:

Steel Cage Match for the NXT Title

Grayson Waller vs. Bron Breakker (c)

Triple Threat for the NXT Women’s Title

Gigi Dolin vs. Jacy Jayne vs. Roxanne Perez (c)

NXT North American Title Match

Dijak vs. Wes Lee (c)

NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles Match

Fallon Henley and Kiana James vs. Katana Chance and Kayden Carter (c)

Fatal 4 Way for the NXT Tag Team Titles

Chase University (Andre Chase, Duke Hudson) vs. Gallus (Wolfgang, Mark Coffey) vs. Pretty Deadly (Kit Wilson, Elton Prince) vs. The New Day (Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods) (c)

2 of 3 Falls Match

Carmelo Hayes vs. Apollo Crews