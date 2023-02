Spoilers: AEW Rampage & Dark:Elevation tapings from 2/1

— The 2/6 AEW Dark:Elevation was taped tonight in Dayton, Ohio before AEW Dynamite. Below are spoilers-

-Matt Menard & Angelo Parker defeated The Boys

-Juice Robinson defeated Jake Crist in his AEW debut

-The Dark Order defeated Renny D, Matt Brannigan & Crash Jaxon

-AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy & Best Friends defeated Luther, Serpentico & Zack Clayton

-Yuka Sakazaki defeated Billie Starkz

-Powerhouse Hobbs defeated Corey Calhoun

-Top Flight defeated The Butcher & The Blade

-Marina Shafir, Nyla Rose, Diamante & Emi Sakura defeated Skye Blue, Madison Rayne, Queen Aminata, & Heidi Howitzer

-ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli & ROH Pure Wrestling Champion Wheeler Yuta defeated Tony Nese & Ari Daivari

— The 2/3 AEW Rampage was also taped tonight in Dayton after Dynamite ended. Below are spoilers-

-The Elite retained the AEW World Trios Championship over Ethan Page, Matt Hardy & Isiah Kassidy

-Swerve Strickland defeated Brian Pillman Jr. Dustin Rhodes saved Pillman from an attack by Swerve & his crew after the match

-Toni Storm & Saraya squashed The Renegade Twins

-Rush defeated Christopher Daniels