Sayaka Unagi has a message for American fans, says she wants to wrestle in AEW and IMPACT Wrestling

Sayaka Unagi had a live stream and had a message for American fans.

The STARDOM wrestler, who is scheduled to tour the United States for West Coast Pro’s Queen of Indies in San Francisco on May 13th, had this to say to American fans:

“America people, look at me! I’m Unagi Sayaka! This is me!”

She also said that she wanted to wrestle in AEW and IMPACT Wrestling.

“Una wants to have a match in a promotion like AEW or IMPACT Wrestling! I do! Of course I do!”

You can watch the clip here:

(thanks to Arturo Muscarelli)