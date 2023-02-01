Roman Reigns tells Solo Sikoa “we are at war”

For those who missed it, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns issued an order to Solo Sikoa as Saturday’s WWE Royal Rumble event went off the air.

It may have been hard to make out what Reigns was saying, but after what was left of The Bloodline regrouped following the angle that saw Jey Uso walk out, while Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens were destroyed, Reigns stood next to Sikoa and warned him about being at war.

“We’re at war now, Solo. We take no prisoners now,” Reigns said to Sikoa at the end of the show, as seen in the clip below.

There’s no word yet on what WWE has planned for Jey and The Bloodline, but Zayn vs. Reigns for WWE Elimination Chamber is expected to be confirmed during Friday’s SmackDown. Zayn and Owens vs. The Usos for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles is rumored for WrestleMania 39, where Reigns will defend his title against Cody Rhodes.